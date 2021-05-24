Home

Parliament

17 new Bills expected in parliament

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 22, 2021 12:50 pm

The government will put forward 17 crucial Bills in the new parliamentary calendar.

President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, highlighted this is part of the agenda for the House of Representatives for the next 12 months.

Some of the new proposed legislation will include the Child Care and Protection Bill, Child Justice Bill, Landlord and Tenant Bill and Water and Sewerage Services Bill and The Development of Informal Settlements Bill.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be a new Investment Fiji Bill, Industrial Hemp Bill and International Mediation Bill.

The government will also seek amendments to laws governing the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission, and civil aviation security and accident investigations.

Changes will also be introduced under the Statistics (Amendment) Bill and the Corrections (Amendment Bill).

Others are the Architects Bill, Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Bill, Civil Aviation Bill, Civil Aviation Accident Investigation Bill, and Civil Aviation (Security) (Amendment) Bill.

 

