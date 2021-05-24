13 percent reduction in overall crime rate

The Fiji Police Force has recorded a 13 percent reduction in the overall crime rate.

Minister for Defence and National Security Inia Seruiratu says this is due to the curfew imposed in parts of Fiji.

Seruiratu says despite the increase in crime against women in some areas they have noted a decrease of 11 percent in overall cases.

Article continues after advertisement

Illicit drug cases have seen a significant reduction. This has been reduced by 56 percent. Let’s not only focus on the negatives this pandemic brought about. It gives us as an organization, community, and as a government to learn from this crisis.

Seruiratu says there is a need to work smarter and use good technology and equipment.