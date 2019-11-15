Government has done its part for the late Qarase’s funeral

The Prime Minister says some Opposition members could not summon decency to grant the former Prime Minister a proper send-off.

He adds that the government has done its part and says he couldn’t attend the funeral as he was scheduled to visit islands that were affected by natural disaster.

Voreqe Bainimarama says his Office managed the late Prime Minister’s funeral arrangements as safely as could be done in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Office of the Prime Minister charted a Fiji Link flight from Suva to transport Mr Qarase’s body to Mavana and funded the transportation of his family to Vanuabalavu by ship. We bore the costs of health screening for the mourners who traveled to Vanuabalavu to ensure the deadly COVID-19 virus do not spread unchecked and undetected during the travel to the ceremony”.

Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka describe the late Prime Minister, Laisenia Qarase as a visionary development leader and an enthusiast.

“I thank the government for the kind gestures paid in his respect during his passing. Particularly when the country was still at the highest state of alert in response to COVID-19 pandemic”.

The late Qarase passed away on the 20th of last month at the Oceania Hospital after a short illness.

He was laid to rest in his village of Mavana, Vanuabalavu in Lau.