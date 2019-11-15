Parliament to vet and appoint auditor for OAG

The Office of the Auditor- General (OAG) has removed itself from the process of appointing an auditor to go over its financial records.

Auditor General Ajay Nand and Secretary General to Parliament Viniana Namosimalua have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to clearly demarcate the role and responsibility for advertising and evaluating tenders to appoint the external auditor for the Office of the Auditor General.

Under the Audit Act 1969, the Speaker of Parliament appoints the person to audit the accounts of the Office of the Auditor-General.

To date, the OAG itself advertised and evaluated the tenders and made recommendations to the Speaker.

Through the MOA, the Parliament Secretariat will take over the entire process of appointing an auditor.

Auditor-General Ajay Nand says transferring of this role to Parliament will promote greater independence and transparency.