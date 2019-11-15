Home

Budget debate dates announced

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 29, 2020 3:36 pm

The Fijian Parliament is now scheduled to meet at 7.30pm on July 17th for the national budget address.

Minister for Economy, Civil Service, and Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will deliver the budget address.

The national budget debate will take place from the 27th to the 31st of July.

Fijians and businesses are eagerly waiting for the budget as it is expected to have a number of measures to counter the impact of COVID-19.

