Parliament sitting deferred until further notice

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 22, 2021 4:00 pm
Parliament sitting that was scheduled for next week is now deferred until further notice.

The Business Committee unanimously approved to defer the sitting in after a meeting this afternoon.

The deferment follows the Prime Minister’s emphasis that Fiji may be facing a new, more contagious and a deadlier variant.

The Government is urging Fijians to adhere to the life-saving health directives and restrictions in place.

