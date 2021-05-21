Home

Parliament sitting cancelled

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 28, 2021 4:19 am

The Parliament sittings scheduled for today and next week have been cancelled.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says this decision has been made after a secretariat staff was identified as a primary contact of a COVID-19 positive case.

Ratu Epeli says as a precautionary measure and upon the directive of the Ministry of Health, the Parliamentary precincts and offices will be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

Article continues after advertisement

The Speaker of Parliament says all Parliamentary business will resume upon advice and clearance from the Ministry of Health.

