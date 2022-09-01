Parliament passes FDB amendment Bill

Parliament has passed the amendments to the Fiji Development Bank Amendment Bill of 2022.

The Bill sought to amend the Act to better reflect the modern-day values and principles of the Bank by removing references to the terms “servants” and “servant”.

The amendments on sections 7, 17 and 39 of the Act have been passed where-by references to the terms “servants” and “servant” have been replaced with the terms “employees” and “employee” respectively

Meanwhile, during the debate on the amendments in parliament his morning, Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has clarified that the staff of Fiji Development Bank are not civil servants.

Responding to the comments made by Opposition Leader Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Sayed-Khaiyum clarified FDB is a statutory body and its employees are not civil servants.

“We have staff of FDB, young enthusiastic staff, people who are appointed on merit doing fantastically well. They have developed technology, adopted technology and they don’t want to be called servants. They want to be called an employee.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds this is similar to how changes were made to the Workmen’s Compensation Act to Workers Compensation Act.

He says workmen’s meant only men were workers but this is not the case anymore.