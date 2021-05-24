Home

News

Parliament break-in suspect wanted for questioning

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 8, 2021 3:59 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the suspect who allegedly broke into the Speaker of Parliament’s office over the weekend.

The suspect was caught on CCTV footage and is wanted for questioning in relation to the burglary.

He is alleged to have ransacked the Speaker’s office between the 3rd and 5th of December, however, nothing has been reported stolen.

Article continues after advertisement

Police confirmed the matter was reported on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Central Command Center on 8932875 or Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.

