Parliament begins today

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 7, 2020 7:18 am

Parliament begins today.

The house will debate on the President’s speech which was delivered on the 30th of November.

This is the first sitting under the new parliamentary calendar.

The first speaker on the batting order is Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Parliament session will be live from 9:30am on FBC TV.

 

