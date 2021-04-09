Parkour Group encourages people to try the new sport

The Flight Crew is the first ever Parkour program in the country to spot and develop athletes.

Parkour is a gymnastics sport that does not require sophisticated nor expensive equipment.

Recognized by the Gymnastics Federation of Fiji, the group has eight licensed Parkour athletes that carry out workshops in the country to engage more youths.

Article continues after advertisement

Parkour athlete Peter Yee says the Parkour program started in 2020 as more people showed interest through social media and traditional media.

“It was to make it a sport in Fiji too because Fiji doesn’t have it and we can finally compete overseas and make it a thing.”

The group hopes to compete internationally once the borders open.

People of all age groups have shown interest in the program and are waiting for the next workshop which will take place next month.