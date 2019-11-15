Home

Parking restricted on Pratt Street

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 25, 2020 4:38 pm
The parking lane on Pratt Street in Suva will be closed from 6am to 6pm tomorrow for the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out sealing works in the area. [Source: Fiji Roads]

The parking lane on Pratt Street in Suva will be closed from 6am to 6pm tomorrow for the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out sealing works in the area.

During this time, no vehicles will be allowed to enter Pratt Street through Renwick Road.

All road users travelling to work or school drop-off and pick-up will need to come through Selbourne Street or Hercules Street.

Article continues after advertisement

Sealing works on Hercules Street and Selbourne Street will also commence from Monday.

