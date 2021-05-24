Park lease will not be renewed: Tui Nausori

Mataqali Nailagobokola will not renew the lease for Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tui Nausori Lepani Tagicakibau confirmed to FBC News that the decision has been made because, as landowners, they are only receiving $1, 000 in annual lease payments.

The park has a seating capacity of 8000.

“We will not renew it because we are getting less from it. It’s better we demolish the Park and use the land for some other activities that can help the mataqali.”

He says they have plans to demolish the park and re-zone the land to help generate income.

The park’s lease will expire in six years.

The Mataqali Nailagobokola has over 5,000 acres of land in Nausori.