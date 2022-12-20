Parents urged to talk openly to their children

Reproductive Family Health Association Staff Midwife Naomi Salabuco says they are keeping track of the younger generation in terms of HIV/AIDS, because of the changing lifestyle.

She says people are becoming sexually active at a young age, therefore youth awareness is vital.

Salabuco says the association creates awareness at the school level to ensure students know the signs and symptoms of HIV/AIDS.

“Our program team usually get the figures of the young youths. People nowadays are becoming sexually active at a younger age.”

Salabuco says Fijians at times present themselves to the clinic without knowing they have HIV.

She adds that it is vital that parents talk openly to their children.

The Global AIDS Monitoring 2022 report for Fiji showed a 173 percent increase in AIDS-related deaths between 2010 and 2021.

The report estimates that there are 1,400 people living with HIV in Fiji.