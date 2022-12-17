Parents urged to spend more time with children

[Source: Parents]

Psychologist Selina Kuruleca is urging all parents and guardians to ensure they pay more attention to their children now that the school’s academic year has ended.

She says this is a time when parents need to spend more time with their children, reflect on their journey, and come up with ways to improve it.

Kuruleca says she has received cases where children have raised concerns about parental negligence and the lack of support and care shown.

Article continues after advertisement

“And that’s not going to happen if you’re not supporting your child, or if your child is not coming and asking for help.”

Kuruleca also highlights that in this festive season, parents need to ensure their kids are in safe hands if they are attending parties and events.

She also highlighted that parents are also finding it difficult to deal with their children, which needs to be addressed.