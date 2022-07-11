Parents urged to monitor children during school break

[Source: Shutterstock]

In a social media post, Police say adults must ensure children are supervised at all times, keep them engaged in education activities and to discourage them from talking to strangers or inviting strangers into their homes in the absence of adults.

Parents and guardians are urged to avoid sending children to shops alone and to talk to them about road safety.

Children are discouraged from going on a picnic trip with friends without the knowledge and consent of parents and guardians.

The second term of school will begin next Monday.