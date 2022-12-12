Parents urged to be aware of children’s whereabouts: Police

A number of children between the ages of 14 to 17 years were reported missing in the last two weeks.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says while these children have been reunited with their families, police is urging parents to be alert about their children’s activities and whereabouts.

ACP Khan is also stressing the importance of communication between parents and children.

He says the missing reports is concerning as the issue of communication is not being stressed enough, and secondly, the fact that the children are found with other friends or relatives, and that there was no attempt by adults in the other homes to reach out to the child’s parents and inform or to ask their parents whether permission was granted for an extended stay.

The Chief Operations Officer says situations are different and that a child may be going through something and has run away for a reason, however, adults should still do their part and ensure that there is communication in every situation.

He says children may end up following the wrong crowd or get into situations that may be harmful to their lives and future, emphasizing the need for close monitoring of children’s activities during the school holidays.