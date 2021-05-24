Home

News

Parents urged to be alert this festive season

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 15, 2021 3:35 pm

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is encouraging parents to be proactive this festive season and beware of their children’s whereabouts.

Minister Rosy Akbar recalls that in previous years, many families have had to endure the loss of or injury to children due to unexplained and unexpected circumstances such as drowning, fire and car accidents and even child abuse.

Akbar adds that this festive season provides a great opportunity for parents and guardians to teach their children good values.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that parents can teach their children how to give to the less fortunate by visiting an orphanage, persons with disabilities, or senior citizens in their communities.

The Minister is also urging families to call the Child Helpline 1325 if they need advice or for referral of any Child Abuse and Neglect Case in their communities.

 

 

