Parents urged to apply for Inflation Mitigation Assistance

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [Source: Fijian Government]

Parents whose combined annual income is $50, 000 or less and are yet to apply for the $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance, have until September 30th to do so.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says applications can be done online or parents and guardians can pick up the forms from any Legal Aid Office.

So far the government has paid $45m to 252, 291 Fijians as part of the initiative, which has now been extended to genuine guardians.

“Of this 252, 291 Fijians who have received it, it includes parents of 146, 982 students below Year 13, (of course it includes those who are not in school also), around 11, 923 tertiary students, 86, 198 social welfare recipients, 5, 373 aftercare fund beneficiaries and 1, 451 those who were in the old government pension scheme.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the assistance has been put to good use.

“We’ve had numerous feedbacks from individual parents and even students. As you know some have even commented on the government facebook page about how they have benefitted and how they’ve used the funds. And we quiet happy. The feedback we’ve received is that it has not been abused. People have used it for rightful purpose, and we urged people to continue to do the same.”

This initiative of one dollar a day, per child for six months was announced in the 2022-23 National Budget.

The Ministry is currently assessing another 40, 000 applications, and successful applicants will be paid by latest on Monday.