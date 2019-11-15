Home

Parents round up “Back to School” shopping

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
January 12, 2020 6:47 am

This weekend parents have been out and about in towns and cities rounding up their Back to School shopping.

Bookshops, footwear stores, and garment stores were packed as parents ensure that their children are all geared up and ready for tomorrow.

For Vive Taliva, a mother of five from Pacific Harbour, getting all her children ready for school tomorrow is her current focus.

Article continues after advertisement

“It takes hard work to get all my 5 children to go to school. The books, the uniforms, bags, and lunches, but one day, it will all be worth it.”

Joseva Kulavou who recently moved to Suva says they left the village to ensure his son had access to quality education in the City.

“We came to Suva to prepare for my child education, even though the school stuff is expensive, I will just buy it to ensure my child has all he needs this school year.”

Term 1 begins tomorrow and teams from the Education Ministry are already on the ground ensuring schools are ready to receive students.

 

