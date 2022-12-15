Parents reminded to be vigilant

[File Photo]

The Education Ministry is urging parents and guardians to look out for the whereabouts of their children as the 2022 academic year ended yesterday.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Anjeela Jokhan says during the cyclone season, parents and children are urged to take extra care in times of heavy rain and floods.

She adds that they also need to keep tabs on the updated weather reports.

Jokhan says the school holidays is a great opportunity for students to get a well-deserved rest, reset, and prepare for the next academic year.

She is also urging children to inform their parents and seek guidance about their whereabouts if they are planning to visit their friends and families.

The PS has also commended teachers, parents, and children’s resilience throughout the year.