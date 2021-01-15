Parents overcome difficulties to send children to school

It was all smiles for many parents in Nadi this morning as they were able to send their children to school, despite economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

FBC News was out and about in Nadi this morning and observed school kids and parents making their way to school.

A former chef Mohammad Shaniz says despite the hardships, he was determined to send his son to school today.

“Im unemployed but we managed ways of getting him back to school because being a parent that’s our first priority to bring them to school.”

Another parent Sofia Khan says it was an emotional morning to see her children in school knowing the difficulties they overcame.

Khan says it makes her happy to see her children smiling in the classroom.

“I did manage to bring my children to school for the first day, I didn’t want them to miss because the first day is important for them to settle down.”

Other parents have shared that they will continue to provide for their children during this tough time.