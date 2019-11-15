Parents need to know the contents of their children’s phone

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is calling on parents and guardians to be fully aware of how their children use their mobile phones.

Speaking during the graduation of the Conservatorium of Dance program in Nadi today, Akbar says it is disturbing to read about the explicit video of Year 8 student being leaked.

“We must protect our children, so I would suggest or advise parents to be very vigilant and mindful of how children use their mobile phones, what do they do there, what do they surf on the net, do we ever bother to find out or are we too busy in our own world that we say let them be engaged in that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says that during school hours, teachers are tasked with looking after children however outside of school, parents also play a critical role.

“If we have our children as young as 8, 9 or 10 engaged in such activities it’s very harmful what does it indicate to us. We are failing somewhere. Are we failing as parents, communities, elders and guardians, teachers or government, that’s a question I’m going to ask you.”

The Education Minister adds the unsupervised use of mobile phones by minors is a serious issue that needs to be looked at.