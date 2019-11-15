Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Parents need to know the contents of their children’s phone

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 13, 2020 4:38 pm
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar is calling on parents and guardians to be fully aware of how their children use their mobile phones.

Speaking during the graduation of the Conservatorium of Dance program in Nadi today, Akbar says it is disturbing to read about the explicit video of Year 8 student being leaked.

“We must protect our children, so I would suggest or advise parents to be very vigilant and mindful of how children use their mobile phones, what do they do there, what do they surf on the net, do we ever bother to find out or are we too busy in our own world that we say let them be engaged in that.”

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says that during school hours, teachers are tasked with looking after children however outside of school, parents also play a critical role.

“If we have our children as young as 8, 9 or 10 engaged in such activities it’s very harmful what does it indicate to us. We are failing somewhere. Are we failing as parents, communities, elders and guardians, teachers or government, that’s a question I’m going to ask you.”

The Education Minister adds the unsupervised use of mobile phones by minors is a serious issue that needs to be looked at.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.