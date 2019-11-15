Parents disappointed with alleged assault at boarding school

A parent whose 17-year-old son was allegedly assaulted by senior students at a boarding school in Lami says this sort of behavior is getting out of control.

It is alleged the 17-year-old and another student were assaulted by seniors because they turned up late for a football match last Thursday.

The parent who wishes to remain anonymous says they face enormous challenges to send their children to school.

He says it is disappointing and disheartening to see their children going through such an ordeal.

Police have started their investigation.

Meanwhile, Education Ministry Rosy Akbar says they do not condone such behavior.

Akbar says they won’t be able to make a comment on the issue as the school has its own behavior management policy.

The institution is run privately.

We are still trying to get a comment from the school in question.