News

Parents and teachers advised to monitor weather update

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 26, 2021 2:15 pm

The Ministry of Education is encouraging teachers and parents to ensure students exercise caution when traveling to and from school following the issuance of a flash flood warning.

A flash flood alert is in force for low lying areas and small streams from Serua coastal areas to Togalevu.

The Ministry is advising teachers and parents to follow the weather bulletin as floodwaters can pose a drowning risk to anyone.

Senior students are also urged to look after their younger siblings when returning home after school to ensure they reach home safely.

