News

Parents and guardians to be vigilant: Akbar

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 14, 2020 9:02 am
Minister for Education Rosy Akbar seen pictured with children hoilding indian sweets. [File Photo]

Diwali is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, both in and around us.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Education Rosy Akbar in her Diwali message.

Akbar says Diwali is a time to share, rejoice and put behind our resentments and hard feelings.

She adds children should spend time with their families and loved ones and must reflect on what they have achieved in the past, and their hopes and ambitions for the future.

The Minister says Diwali also teaches discipline, goodness, divinity, humility, tolerance, togetherness and kindness.

She has urged parents and guardians to be vigilant during the festivity and supervise children when they are playing with firecrackers.

