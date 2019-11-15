Parents advised to be mindful of children’s safety

With the school holidays now extended, the National Fire Authority is advising parents to be mindful of their children’s safety.

NFA says it’s important that parents take the lead role in teaching children about fire safety.

There have been previous cases where the lack of supervision of children has caused home fires.

The Authority says children can be curious and parents are to keep all fire ignition sources like matches and lighters away from children.

Children are to be taught about the dangers of fire play, in an effort to prevent child injuries and fire deaths.