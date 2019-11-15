Parental role in question

The increasing number of missing children reports received last year has brought into question parental roles in this day and age.

Minister for Women and Children Mereseini Vuniwaqa says parents need to re-look at their role as we now live in a society where Fijians are constantly on their electronic gadgets.

With three-year-old Talei Raikadroka of Kalekana, Lami still missing, the minister is urging parents to ensure they fulfil their duties towards their children and ensure they are safe from the prying eyes of society.

“It calls into question our roles as parents. It’s critical that parents now in this day and age with all this tool that has come into our lives that didn’t exist a decade ago. The way society has evolved, it also calls on us parents to similarly change our parenting roles and responsibilities.”

Vuniwaqa says parents have a major role to play in today’s society in ensuring the safety of their children compared to a decade ago.