Parental responsibility is critical: Vuniwaqa

The socio-economic issues in the wake of COVID-19 has led to a number of state services going into overdrive.

The Child Helpline 1325 managed by Medical Services Pacific has seen an increase in a number of child protection issues with surged in child abuse, neglect, physical abuse and emotional abuse.

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the helpline is only one avenue in response to the current crisis.

Article continues after advertisement

“At the end of the day, the primary responsibility is on parents. A lot of these issues that our children are going through, they’re away from school, they’re missing their friends, these are things that us as parents, we as parents should be able to deal with. Pysco-social support, that’s parental responsibility, first and foremost. It’s when parental responsibility is lacking that we tend to see this increase in issues dealing with children.”

According to MSP, since March, the child helpline has received a barrage of calls, 67 percent of which were primarily on child protection issues.

Fifteen percent of the calls were attributed to reports of missing children.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>









