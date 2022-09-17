Parental neglect a worry

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is reminding parents that children should not be left in the care of another child.

In a statement, police stated there have been reports of young children getting seriously hurt, and recently a child has died due to an unfortunate incident.

Police has reiterated that parents need to be wary of their children’s whereabouts.

Article continues after advertisement

In addition, parents have been urged to be aware of safety hazards around their homes.

The police is also concerned with the number of missing children reported.