Parental engagement critical, as new academic year begins

Parents are being reminded to be more involved in their children’s education as the 2022 academic year gets underway today.

While delivering a message to parents, teachers, and students ahead of the start of school, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also stressed that bullying behavior will not be tolerated in and outside the school premises.

This as thousands of students across the country will be going back to school today.

Bainimarama has also urged parents to render their full support towards their children’s education in and out of school.

“Parents please speak with your children about how important it is for us simply to be kind to each other as the faith we follow teaches us. If we do that, we won’t have any bullying or disrespect in school or out of school.”

Bainimarama says the pandemic presented an opportunity for teachers and parents to work beyond their limitations doing justice to the vision of providing quality education for the students in Fiji.

He stresses that their hard yards and resilience will never go unnoticed.

“Many teachers went beyond the call of duty to make sure their students were getting what they needed. Some took learning materials to the doorstep of students in hard-to-reach communities. I wish I could recognize all of you today by name. I applaud your dedication and sincerely thank you for it.”

The Prime Minister highlights that professional counselors will be available in schools for students who may need further support and COVID-19 protocols will be maintained.

“Children who are about to go to school for the first time I have something special to say. I know you have been looking forward to going to school for a long time, even so, I know it can be a little scary at first. But you will be greeted by a very nice teacher and you will make new friends right away. And I know you will be eager to go back the next day.”

Bainimarama also congratulated students who passed their external exams and are raring to go to the next level, as well as those who have pursued their studies in tertiary institutions.