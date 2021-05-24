Home

News

Paraquat will not be used in Fiji

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
April 8, 2022 12:27 pm
[Source: The Daily Meal]

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says pesticide paraquat will never be used again in Fiji.

In response to a supplementary question raised in Parliament today by Opposition Member Aseri Radrodro on whether the ministry will reconsider its decision to ban paraquat in 2019, Reddy says paraquat has been scientifically proven to present serious health risks.

“Farmers in US are saying they should ban paraquat because of possible links to Alzheimer’s. There is a lot of health effects. Paraquat has also been found in vegetables that people are consuming and there are a lot of published journal articles that links paraquat to cancer.”

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says as alternatives to paraquat, farmers can use available chemicals such as Glufosinate Ammonium, Quizalofop-P-ethyl and a lower dosage rate of Glyphosate.

