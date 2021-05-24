Paraquat will not be used in Fiji

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says pesticide paraquat will never be used again in Fiji.

In response to a supplementary question raised in Parliament today by Opposition Member Aseri Radrodro on whether the ministry will reconsider its decision to ban paraquat in 2019, Reddy says paraquat has been scientifically proven to present serious health risks.

“Farmers in US are saying they should ban paraquat because of possible links to Alzheimer’s. There is a lot of health effects. Paraquat has also been found in vegetables that people are consuming and there are a lot of published journal articles that links paraquat to cancer.”

Reddy says as alternatives to paraquat, farmers can use available chemicals such as Glufosinate Ammonium, Quizalofop-P-ethyl and a lower dosage rate of Glyphosate.