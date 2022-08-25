Parametric micro-insurance cover launched

The launch of the parametric micro-insurance cover will address some of the urgent challenges faced by cooperatives, farmers, and businesses amongst other stakeholders following natural disasters.

The Pacific Insurance and Climate Adaptation Programme will provide timely and adequate assistance to stakeholders affected by any natural disasters to aid in recovery.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says this insurance will guarantee people get payment four days after any disaster.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is also important to cover other types of disasters. What we’ve done today is to expand it to cover wind and rainfall. These are very objective measurements so people who are affected by heavy rainfall or by strong winds can also benefit.”

Samarasinha says they have increased the cover to also include social welfare recipients.

“We’ve gone from 274 to 2,000 people who are part of the social welfare group and the government has now taken on the payment of the premium which is $32 per annum.”

Hosted by the United Nations Capital Development Fund, there are plans to expand the insurance to cover more sectors, cooperatives, and stakeholders in the future.