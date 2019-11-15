Parametric insurance to help address economic losses: UNDP

The newly launched Climate Risk Insurance solution stands to address economic losses faced by Fiji and other Pacific Island nations due to climate change.

Pacific’s UNDP Resident Representative Levan Bouadze says they will use their technical expertise to work with private sector and relevant stakeholder to develop technology driven interventions.

Bouadze says the initiative will also assist in timely insurance payment post natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

“The aim is to bring the climate market based climate disaster risk financing instruments such as parametric insurance. The idea is that this financial instruments aims to address the immediate post disaster, the financial needs of vulnerable Pacific islanders.”

The parametric insurance will allow for much faster claim payments without the need to undertake extensive assessments.

Bouadze says UNDP recognizes climate change as a huge development challenge in Fiji and the Pacific.

The new programme is expected to unleash opportunities for deploying climate disaster risk financing tools.