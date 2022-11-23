Paradise Beverages supports TOPEX 2022

[Source: Supplied]

Paradise Beverages has renewed its support for the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Top Executive Conference.

The annual conference, commonly known as TOPEX, will be held from tomorrow until Saturday in Sigatoka.

Paradise Beverages’ General Manager, Mike Spencer says the company is proud to support FCEF on the national stage and is excited for the discussions to assist our economy and our people.

FCEF Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says organizing a conference like TOPEX is a very expensive affair and the sponsorship provided by Paradise Beverages Limited over the years has assisted FCEF in a tremendous way.

There will be 25 speakers from Fiji and abroad at the Conference.