Paper on what works to end violence against women and girls launched

The rates of violence against women and girls in the Pacific are among some of the highest in the world.

This was highlighted by the Pacific Community’s (SPC) Deputy Director-General Science and Capability, Dr Paula Vivili, during the launch of a paper on “what works to end violence against women and girls” last night.

“In fact, double the global average-two out of three women experience violence in the hands of an intimate partner compared to one in three globally.”

Dr Vivili reiterated the need for school students and young people in the Pacific with the skills to make good, considered decisions, work collaboratively and peacefully, and think critically and creatively, which is necessary to ensure the sustainable future of our Pacific countries.

The What Works paper documents the learnings of the implementation of the Social Citizenship Education program in 152 schools across Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The Pacific Partnership’s theory of change is that the work to end violence against women and girls in the Pacific Island countries is enhanced when interventions work on transforming social norms through schools, places of worship and sports.