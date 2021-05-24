PAP to launch inquiry into Tabuya’s comments

The People’s Alliance Party will launch an inquiry into allegations against party member Lynda Tabuya.

Fiji National University Student Association President Ketan Lal has raised concerns regarding Tabuya’s alleged derogatory remarks in a video posted on a fake troll page and managed by a fake account.

Ketan Lal says this is surprising and concerning as Tabuya openly claims to fight for the rights of youth and workers.

He has also posed a number of questions to People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka as to what action the Party will take against Tabuya for the alleged derogatory remarks and cyberbullying a non-political youth activist and citizen.

Lal has also questioned what measures Rabuka he take to protect youth voices from future derogatory attacks from his party members.

People’s Alliance Party General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka confirms that an inquiry will get all the facts on what Tabuya had allegedly said, before they can comment any further.

“We will have to get to the bottom of this, what exactly are the facts because sometimes the facts get lost in the heat of things, so we will make our own inquiry and see what exactly are the facts and we will make our decisions after that.”

Ditoka says they have just completed their media policy and how PAP members interact with the public, the Party has been clear there are lines not to be crossed and appropriate measures will be taken for any breaches.

“This is a due regulation that we have put in place and we are just tweaking it to see what works for us and what abides by international best practice and that’s where we are. But we certainly don’t condone any cyberbullying and I believe that our party leader, Mr Rabuka has stated those facts very clearly, I’m not sure what was vague about that. I believe that he very clearly said that we don’t condone that.”

He also made it clear that PAP believes in everyone’s freedom of expression and this must be respected.

“We’ve told all our members that attacking other members of other parties is not going to be condoned at all. We don’t condone that at all. We believe in the freedom in exchange and the exchange of ideas that’s what we stand for and if someone comes in and starts going down that road and we will caution them and tell them that’s not what we do here in the party.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji National University Student Association is calling on politicians to respect the youth and their voice.

The Association has labelled National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad’s name-calling and threats against the youth body as “dictatorial behavior”.

It says Prasad has made false allegations against them by alleging that the FNUSA are “FijiFirst stooges”.

The Association says they are apolitical, with members of all political views and all religious backgrounds, and this cyberbullying started with a statement regarding NCDs.

It is urging Prasad to do his job, instead of threatening to silence youth voices.

The student body says they have never alleged that NFP or any political party is running fake accounts, but that fake accounts support certain parties and are making derogatory remarks against the Association President.

Attempts to get a comment from the National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad proved futile, as he maintains he will not speak to FBC.

However, Prasad continues to stand by their earlier statement that said the NFP does not create or promote fake social media accounts.

On its official Facebook Page, NFP has requested the names of accounts and the alleged bullying posts adding they were surprised to find out through the media about fake accounts that post pro-NFP content, allegedly cyberbullying the FNUSA President.