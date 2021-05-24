Home

News

PAP supporters gather in number for the special assembly 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 9:55 am
Supporters of the People’s Alliance Party have gathered at the Vunimono Hall in Nausori for the party's first-ever special assembly.

People have come from all over Fiji to attend the event.

PAP will also be adopting its Party Constitution and electing its office bearers.

This will include its President, Senior Vice President and Assistant Vice President.

It will also consider other matters of the party which include the consideration and approval of the audited financial accounts for the 2021 financial year and the external auditor’s opinion.

