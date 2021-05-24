PAP elects new office bearers

The People’s Alliance Party has elected its office bearers during its special assembly in Nausori today.

Tui Nadi Vuniyani Navuniuci is the Party President, Rewa Chief Naulu Mataitini and businessman Baljeet Singh are Vice Presidents while former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ratu Isoa Gavidi has been elected the Assistant Vice President.

PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has also confirmed that Labasa businessman Charan Jeath-Singh has joined his party.

Former FijiFirst MP Balmindar Singh and TISI Sangam National President, Sadasivan Naicker were also present at the special assembly.

Singh and Naicker have confirmed their support for PAP.

The former FijiFirst MP says he has also applied to be a candidate in Rabuka’s PAP.

The Party meeting was held at Vunimono Hall with over 500 members in attendance.