Panel vets concessional loan applications

The Business Assistance Fiji panel will process around 4, 000 applications for the COVID-19 concessional loan by the end of this week.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum revealed this in parliament while delivering his ministerial statement on Unemployment Assistance.

The Minister says more than 9, 000 applications have been received for the concessional loan.

“We will see a total injection of approximately $60m of a period of time to these micro and small medium enterprises. Predominantly the applications are from the micro enterprises sector which means a lot of people who were self-employed will be able to reignite their business, a lot of people who have become unemployed want to get into business and of course small and medium enterprises have asked for cash flow concessional funding which means they will continue to run their business and continue to employ people.”

The panel comprises of institutions including the Fiji Institute of Accountants, Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Women in Business and Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation.

The initiative has been designed to help businesses struggling with the effects of COVID-19.

Micro enterprises with annual gross revenue of up to $50,000 can get a loan of $7,000 at a concessional rate of 0.5%.

Small enterprises earning up to $300,000 can apply for $14,000 with an interest rate of 1%.

Medium enterprises which make from $300,000 to $1.25 million a year are eligible for up to $21,000 at a concessional interest rate of 1.5%.

The repayment term is five years, with no mandatory payments for the first 12 months.