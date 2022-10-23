Panel discussion to highlight childcare support challenges

[Photo: Supplied]

Earlier this week, Outsource Fiji, in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation, hosted a round table discussion on childcare support challenges in Fiji’s outsourcing industry.

The discussion focused on finding active solutions to childcare issues in the outsourcing industry.

IFC Regional Country Manager Judith Green says the outsourcing sector employs approximately 8,000 people, with women accounting for two-thirds of the workforce.

She goes on to say that as the industry grows, so will the childcare challenges.

Green adds that it is critical to have a discussion about childcare in Fiji and how to overcome these challenges.