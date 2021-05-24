Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
EqualMed continues to assist the Health Ministry|Vaccination verification tool in development|COVID-19 change lives in Waivou, Rewa|Around 60 percent decline in tourism earnings|Baby, now youngest COVID fatality|Namara Tiri lockdown lifted|Ministry confirms plans to vaccinate children|Five more COVID related deaths recorded|North records new COVID-19 repatriate case |Encouraging signs for Central and Western Divisions|NZ announces next phase of support for Fiji|Fiji Medical Assistance Team commended|Businesses request for increased bus services|Vaccination progresses well in Lau|20 farmers to benefit from hydroponics kits|Sugarcane industry coping well in COVID environment|NGO offers services to pregnant women|Dravuwalu village achieves 100% first dose|Baby among COVID deaths|Fijians booked for social gathering|Villagers welcome COVID response teams|Police and SRA work towards a safer Suva|Webinar looks at new opportunities|Tourism industry prepares for re-opening of borders|Grant programs rolled out for dairy farmers|
Full Coverage

News

Pandemic to affect students development: ADB

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
September 11, 2021 6:55 am

Education is one sector that will see long-term impacts of the pandemic says a Senior Economics Officer at the Asian Development Bank.

Isoa Wainiqolo says while research on the impacts of COVID-19 is ongoing, previous crises have shown that education levels are always affected by such events.

Wainiqolo says sudden lockdowns and restrictions on movement to contain the virus have meant no school for children.

Article continues after advertisement

“Studies have shown that when education is interrupted, it affects student concentration and also student development.”

Schools across Fiji closed in April.

However, Wainiqolo says as the crisis evolves, stakeholders have come up with plans to ensure students don’t lose concentration.

“Glad that now the Education Ministry is giving worksheets, so that helps keep the students learning. Continue the process even though it is from a different environment, but it still helps compared to doing nothing in this period.”

A number of options are being considered by the Education Ministry to re-open schools safely, one of which includes vaccinating our young population.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.