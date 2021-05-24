Pandemic proves importance of handwashing

The ongoing pandemic highlights the importance of handwashing.

Punjas Group of companies which owns Ocean Soaps has been supporting Global Handwashing Day for the last few years.

Managing Director, Rajesh Punja, says the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 shows the critical role hand hygiene plays in disease transmission.

Punja adds their company has ensured that local communities have quality hand hygiene products producing antibacterial handwash and hand sanitizers.

He adds that Ocean Soaps is committed to further research and development and keeping abreast with advancements in first-world countries to ensure the same for the Pacific.