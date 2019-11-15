Pandemic not an excuse to delay climate action: PM

COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse to delay climate action when the livelihood of Fijian communities hang in the balance.

Speaking to villagers in Dravuni, Tailevu, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said major climate meetings have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

While commissioning a new sea wall in Dravuni, Bainimarama says the government hasn’t lost sight of climate change and its continuous impact.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s an investment over roughly half a million dollars and spreading a length of 212 metres. This seawall as you know was finished last February and its completion could not have come soon enough. Just over one month later Cyclone Harold struck Fiji bringing heavy winds and dumping massive rains across the country as one of Fiji’s hundreds of coastal communities, these seawalls certainly spared you from the worst of TC Harold’s fury”.

Bainimarama highlighted that this is a common request from vulnerable communities, reflecting the harsh reality of climate change.

“While it breaks my heart it also gives me renewed inspiration for my government to do everything possible to help Fijian families adapt. Because no matter the adversity that faces us, we Fijians are not an easily defeated people so these seawalls are just one way that we can allow you and those who come after you to not only survive but to thrive.”

Villagers of Dravuni were also urged to play their part in climate action by planting mangroves or sea grass to compliment the new seawall.

Bainimarama has this week been commissioning projects at various coastal locations in an effort to address climate change.