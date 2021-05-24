Home

News

Pandemic indicators showing signs of slowing down

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
November 25, 2021 4:45 am

All indicators of the pandemic indicate a healthy trend. 

 This has been reaffirmed by the Ministry of health as Fiji records six COVID cases in the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

 However, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they are still concerned with excessive gathering predicted for this festive season. 

 Doctor Fong says people should continue with COVID-safe behaviors to minimize the possibility of another outbreak from these gatherings.

He adds domestic travel continues but will be restricted to a 50 percent capacity for both air and sea travel. This restriction will be reviewed once vaccination ramps up in the maritime zone.

 As of today, 600,944 people or 97.2 percent of adults have received one dose and 559,111 people or 90.4 percent of the target population are now fully vaccinated.

 

 

