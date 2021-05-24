Home

Pandemic delays planned renovations

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 17, 2022 5:00 pm
Colonial War Memorial Hospital. [Source: File Photo]

Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says some of their plans to improve health facilities were disrupted because of the pandemic.

Accepting concerns raised by Fijians during budget consultations Doctor Waqainabete agrees not only some health facilities need a facelift, but changes also need to be made to processes at some health centres.

Doctor Waqainabete says they had planned extensive repairs for health facilities but this had to be pushed back during COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

With the outbreak largely under control, work has begun.

“For example you might have seen we finished doing the car park at CWM which was about $1.1m and that was actually tendered out.

The Minister also says the tender process takes some time to be finalised.

“But the work that needs to be done on a regular basis, we make it very clear to our facility managers, which are the medical superintendents, the divisional medial officers, the sub-divisional medical officers that they have to ensure that the facilities are up to par.”

In some areas, the Ministry is carrying out work on its own with the assistance of divisional teams.

