Pandemic delays construction of Matewale Bridge

Work on the Matewale Bridge in Navosa is delayed due to months of lockdown because of the second wave of the pandemic.

Infrastructure Minister, Jone Usamate says the $6.1m project was to be completed this year.

However, now the aim is to complete work by May next year.

Article continues after advertisement

Usamate says bad weather has also hindered construction.

“This is a bridge that is perennially complained about. Whenever we have the wet season, I am told that the crossing is washed away ten times so the government has decided to build this bridge, The result of this, people have to come and wait here while the waters recede, so once this bridge is completed , it will make sure that there is always access.”

Usamate says this is one of the crucial bridges in the highlands of Navosa as it connects villages to the main road network.

He was briefed by the Fiji Roads Authority and contractor, Fletcher Construction on the work carried out so far.

The bridge once complete will allow access to more than 14 villages and other settlements from the interior of Navosa.