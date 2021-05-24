Home

News

Pandemic a blessing in disguise for villagers

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 12:05 pm
Sawau Village, Beqa. [File Photo]

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity for most Fijians in Beqa to become more resilient, productive and capitalize on the business arena.

Sawau District Representative, Savenaca Kamikamica says their agricultural produces are in demand for most markets across the country and overseas as well.

He adds that this is attributed to the quality of crops, fruits, and vegetables harvested from the island.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have recently secured our export license. This will pave the way for most farmers in the district to export their produce to key overseas markets. Agriculture is a backbone for people on the island.”

Kamikamica is optimistic that farmers in the district will secure the full trust of overseas markets soon.

He says the impacts of climate change will not deter their quest to lift their agricultural standard to another level, as farms are located in mountains and are not affected by salt-water intrusion or coastal flooding.

