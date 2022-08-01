PALM scheme to focus on the unemployed

The Pacific Labour Mobility Scheme will now be focused to cater for those who are unemployed in order to avoid a massive brain drain.

Fiji has been faced with the challenge of losing many of its skilled workers to lucrative offers overseas, causing skill gaps in most local sectors.

Outgoing Australia’s High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says the PALM Scheme aims to provide opportunities for the unemployed to gain some skills and earn an income.

“The scheme is meant to provide employment for those who are unemployed and so we are going to make that this is going to be strictly enforced. They make contributions beyond the workplace and that’s why they are so beloved.”

Feakes says Australia is now taking a new approach, allowing families of contracted employees under the scheme to move abroad during the term of their contract.

“The obvious reason behind allowing families to go is that we don’t think that it’s appropriate for people to be separated for long periods of time from their wives, husbands or children. This will be implemented in the coming months to allow people to take their families across and stay for longer and earn more money and remit more money to Fiji.”

The Ministry of Employment continues to engage overseas-based companies seeking to employ Fijians in various sectors in need of skilled laborers.