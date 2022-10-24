News

PALM scheme designed for mutual benefits

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

October 24, 2022 6:30 am

The Australian government is ensuring that the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility is a win-win situation for countries.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, this initiative was something that many Pacific island countries asked for.

He says they are ensuring that people are given the opportunity not only to represent their country and contribute to the Australian economy but to also build their capability and send remittances back to their families.

Article continues after advertisement

“To make sure that the schemes that we have in place meet the objectives of our as I’ve articulated them and I think the truth is this will be a constant work in progress to make sure that we’re always fine-tuning the way in which we put these schemes in place so that they do work in this way that they provide the opportunity that there is for the countries of the Pacific.”

Marles says the Australian economy provides a real opportunity for the Pacific through such a scheme.

He also adds that they will continue discussions to make sure the specifics of the programs on offer meet those objectives.

Fijians reminded of unrecognized aged-care certification

PALM scheme designed for mutual benefits

COMPOL attends INTERPOL General Assembly

Acceptance for cancer patients still an issue: Dr. Acharya

Firework imports a challenge

Deo urges Fijians to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali

Eating habits contribute to increase in import bill

Strong cooperation needed to combat transnational crime

Mental health is crucial for soldiers: Nand

Man arrested for tendering counterfeit note

Breast cancer cases could be genetically inherited

Eye out on discipline: Kamikamica

Producing home grown players vital

Hurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast

Star performance for Luai, To’o in Samoa’s win

Kohli inspires India to victory over arch-rivals

Armstrong’s goal holds Arsenal

Producers suffer as streaming giants stop buying direct-to-OTT films

Xi Jinping announces third term in power and new top team

Scotland next for Bati

Futsal turfs to be constructed

Three from Pool C advance to RWC quarters

Big win for England, quarter-final fixtures confirmed

Salman Khan down with Dengue, Karan Johar takes over Bigg Boss

Iran protests: Huge rally in Berlin in support

Nasinu proposes option of 11 DPL teams

History for Italy

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico’s coast

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

In ‘Good Nurse,’ a serial killer exposes health care system

Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson hold talks as ex-chancellor leads PM race

Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy’s first female prime minister

Massive Russian strikes target energy grid: Zelensky

Pleasant birthday gift for centurion Mata

Nayacalevu scores in Toulon’s victory

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

DWZ bags four as Kiwis make quarters

Spain and Colombia in FIFA U17 semis

Plans to certify RFMF Blackrock camp

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

Winning start for England and NZ

Forest shocks Liverpool

PRF and WRF prepare for cyclone season

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

The mysterious exit of China's former leader from party congress

Panel discussion to highlight childcare support challenges

Alex Turner on the Arctic Monkeys' musical evolution

Bati keeps World Cup chances alive

World Cup over for Fijiana

Wellington breaks 22-year drought

Filmmakers shoot movie at football stadium

Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video

Police Blue scoops back-to-back title

Rishi Sunak leading race to be prime minister

NZ dismantles Scotland

Seasonal work improves livelihood: Kumar

Centrecom plans to open in Vanua Levu

Rabuka dismisses race-based politics claim

We may be our own enemy: Serevi

Seahawks win leg four and Series title

Women Fishers Market day to boost fisherwomen

Karawalevu savors selection

Batibasaga scores as Australia advances to RWC quarter-final

Druavesi golf tournament returns

Police Blue to face Army in Super 7s final

Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Court temporarily blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness

Captain’s call prompted Sims to play in World Cup

Series Cup semi-finalists confirmed

Centrecom opens in Nadi, more employment opportunities

Fiji’s forestry sector thrives

Children not allowed to purchase fireworks: NFA

Marist celebrates Deans victory; OBs to sponsor tutors for players

Ronaldo must face consequences, says Erik ten Hag

Women’s Cup semi-finalists locked in

Hacker who stole singer's unreleased music is jailed

Netflix adds disclaimer under The Crown's trailer for series five

Former president ordered to testify to January 6 committee

Man dies in tragic house fire

Fake notes in circulation

Ukraine war: US and Russian defence ministers discuss Ukraine in rare talks

Jazz pianist wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Fiji-Australia strengthen bilateral ties

Prepare for adverse weather conditions

No excuses says Seruvakula

TikTok denies it could be used to track US citizens

Australia rakes up big win over Scotland

Toloi blessed to be a Bati

Ireland and Zimbabwe book spot in Super 12

Tonga Tala dominates PacificAus Sports Series

India fines tech giant $161m for unfair practices

Sekran scoops top award

Bulitavu tells all about race-based politics

Police Blue sends early warning

PSRU wins Police IDC

Giant fuel fire engulfs Mexico railway and homes

Fiji conducts free and fair elections: Marles

SOE clarifies placement of campaign materials

FCCC to review current interim taxi fare

Final cane payment made

France treading with caution for Fiji

Empowering women has positive flow on effects: Clement

COVID-19 is still a global health emergency, WHO says

Recognizing tourism workers critical

Insurance to improve financial resilience and security of Fijians

Return to traditional foods: Tubuna

FRA concerned with driver behaviour

Dozens killed in Chad after protesters demand civilian rule

Three Fijians in Reds squad for Japan tour

FEO welcomes IFES CEO Visit

Viral cattle disease sends rumours flying in India

Fiji Pearls finish 5th

Painless breast lumps need urgent attention

Six months in jail for those bursting firecrackers on Diwali

Upsets at Super 7s series

Fiji-Australia remain great friends: Marles

New declaration to amplify pacific voices on climate emergency

Crucial match for Bati

Australian author guest speaker at WIB Awards

Marvel's Wolverine Reportedly Slated for Release in 2023

Iran sending personnel to Crimea to help Russian forces use Iranian-made drones

Indonesia bans all syrup, liquid medicines after 99 child deaths

Alex Hales warns England not to take Afghanistan lightly at T20 World Cup

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault court case

Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardi celebrate 2-year anniversary

NYC’ plays like a companion to Ryan Murphy’s Jeffrey Dahmer show

Black Adam Threatens Superman in New Meta Promo Video

Heavy rain to impact water supply in Tamavua

Hundreds expected for Suva seawall clean-up

Leadership training for senior police officers

Entrepreneurs anticipate more market-day initiatives

Lack of knowledge on pap smear

Korbin Sims in Bati squad for Italy

Pressure on Leeds boss after loss

Win needed tomorrow for the Fijiana

Nasinu looks to the future with optimism

Russia’s nuclear power exercise concerns Australia

West and North records COVID-19 cases

Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister

Women entrepreneurs recognized at SPBD awards night

Halting biodiversity loss, a key topic for the Pacific

West Ham and Arsenal charged for failing to control players at weekend

Fiji signs status of forces agreement with Australia

Priceless experience for Tawake

Trump questioned under oath over rape accuser's defamation case

Whippy to lead Fiji at Melanesian Games

Samoan pair ruled out

Sexual harassment complaint filed against party leader

FMF commissions new biscuit line

Fijians urged to remain vigilant

FWCC concerned with reports of workplace harassment

ATH records strong year of performance

Stage set for Women In Business Awards

More Fijians leave for seasonal work

Dead fish baffles Nasekula villagers

Russia, Iran defiant amid UN pressure over Ukraine drones

Kolitagane resigns, pursues another opportunity

$180 inflation mitigation assistance to end soon

Vanuatu may have first woman MP in years

Gavoka confident in the SODELPA brand.

Report into COVID-19 response asserts 'mistakes were made'

Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city

XPeng flying car takes to the air in Dubai

Navuso Agriculture Technical Institute has potential: PM

Females are the most vulnerable on cyberspace

Not Even Charlie Cox Knows if Netflix's Daredevil Series is MCU Canon

Shift in food systems vital: FAO

Local doctors trained to perform open heart surgery

Ukraine power cut warning: 'charge everything'

Leweniqila returns, Serevi remains captain

Last minute Pearls call up a blessing for Aussie duo

NFP complies with notice

Cook Islands overcome valiant Wales

Crowd greet Iranian climber who broke hijab rule on return

Fred and Fernandes strike for Man United

Farmer dies in road accident

EC dismisses NFP’s complaint

ANZ to financially train CATD teachers

Sweden ditches 'feminist foreign policy'

Fleeing Iran’s brutal crackdown to take up arms over the border

Olivia Wilde satisfies fans’ cravings by sharing her salad dressing recipe

Ministry focuses on organic agriculture

Seasonal fruit-juice seller speaks of success

Under-pressure Putin 'doubles down' with security decree

Israel’s balancing act over Ukraine grows trickier after drone strikes

Ralph Macchio's Karate Kid Memoir Reveals Why John Hughes Never Cast Him

Black Adam Reviews Praise Dwayne Johnson... And Criticize Everything Else

Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say

‘The School for Good and Evil’ doesn’t pass the test for franchise building

Super Series top eight for Coral Coast 7s

National Toppers Overseas Scheme reinstated

Visitors among at least eight killed in blasts at Insein jail

Australia beats New Zealand in Constellation Cup

Wrong career choices affect students: FHEC

Assistance in combating climate change

Beware of bogus agents

Super 12 hopes restored for West Indies

FIU database receives over 24m financial transaction reports

Pearls register first win

Drua to reveal players signed for development contracts