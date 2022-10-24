PALM scheme designed for mutual benefits

The Australian government is ensuring that the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility is a win-win situation for countries.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Richard Marles, this initiative was something that many Pacific island countries asked for.

He says they are ensuring that people are given the opportunity not only to represent their country and contribute to the Australian economy but to also build their capability and send remittances back to their families.

“To make sure that the schemes that we have in place meet the objectives of our as I’ve articulated them and I think the truth is this will be a constant work in progress to make sure that we’re always fine-tuning the way in which we put these schemes in place so that they do work in this way that they provide the opportunity that there is for the countries of the Pacific.”

Marles says the Australian economy provides a real opportunity for the Pacific through such a scheme.

He also adds that they will continue discussions to make sure the specifics of the programs on offer meet those objectives.